DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) Stock Price Down 8.2%

DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 8.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.13 and last traded at $5.13. 815,489 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 866,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.59.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DCGO shares. BTIG Research decreased their price target on DocGo from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of DocGo in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of DocGo in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of DocGo from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of DocGo in a report on Monday, September 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.60.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.12. The company has a market cap of $536.12 million, a P/E ratio of 60.56 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $186.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.64 million. DocGo had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 3.11%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DocGo Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DocGo in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of DocGo in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of DocGo by 226.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of DocGo by 145.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,502 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of DocGo by 320.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,718 shares during the period. 52.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DocGo Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

