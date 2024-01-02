Domino’s Pizza Group plc (OTCMKTS:DMPZF) Short Interest Update

Domino’s Pizza Group plc (OTCMKTS:DMPZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 97,900 shares, a drop of 21.4% from the November 30th total of 124,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 163.2 days.
Domino’s Pizza Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:DMPZF remained flat at C$4.95 during midday trading on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.52. Domino’s Pizza Group has a 12-month low of C$2.70 and a 12-month high of C$5.00.
About Domino’s Pizza Group
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Domino’s Pizza Group
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- 5 best bank ETFs to buy now
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Is Apple a growth stock or a value stock?
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Amprius Technologies amps the market and enters a reversal
Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.