Domino’s Pizza Group plc (OTCMKTS:DMPZF) Short Interest Update

Domino’s Pizza Group plc (OTCMKTS:DMPZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 97,900 shares, a drop of 21.4% from the November 30th total of 124,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 163.2 days.

Domino’s Pizza Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DMPZF remained flat at C$4.95 during midday trading on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.52. Domino’s Pizza Group has a 12-month low of C$2.70 and a 12-month high of C$5.00.

Get Domino's Pizza Group alerts:

About Domino’s Pizza Group

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. It operates stores in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland, as well as leases its stores. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012.

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.