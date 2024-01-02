dormakaba Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DRRKF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

dormakaba Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DRRKFGet Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the November 30th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

dormakaba Stock Performance

Shares of dormakaba stock remained flat at $383.24 during trading on Tuesday. 2 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $386.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $387.73. dormakaba has a 1-year low of $335.15 and a 1-year high of $388.56.

About dormakaba

dormakaba Holding AG provides access and security solutions worldwide. It offers door hardware products, such as door closer systems, door locks, and escape route systems; and entrance systems, including sliding, revolving, swing doors, as well as sensor barriers and speed and self-boarding gates. The company also provides electronic access and data that include access readers, terminals, electronic fittings, and locking cylinders; mechanical cylinder lock and master key systems; lodging systems comprising electronic door locks, and perimeter and facility readers, as well as mobile access solutions; safe locks; movable walls; and key blanks and key cutting machines under the Silca, Ilco, and Advanced Diagnostics brand names.

Featured Stories

