Dow Jones U.S. Toys Total Stock (NASDAQ:RILYM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Dow Jones U.S. Toys Total Stock (NASDAQ:RILYM – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,900 shares, an increase of 50.3% from the November 30th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Dow Jones U.S. Toys Total Stock Price Performance

Shares of RILYM stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.21. The company had a trading volume of 31,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,124. Dow Jones U.S. Toys Total Stock has a 12-month low of $19.02 and a 12-month high of $24.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.79 and a 200-day moving average of $22.90.

Dow Jones U.S. Toys Total Stock Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 15th will be issued a $0.3984 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.51%.

About Dow Jones U.S. Toys Total Stock

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets; Auction and Liquidation; Valuation and Appraisal; Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack; Brands.

