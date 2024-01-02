Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Short Interest Up 21.6% in December

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,030,000 shares, an increase of 21.6% from the November 30th total of 1,670,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 301,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.7 days. Approximately 7.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Dycom Industries Stock Performance

NYSE DY traded down $2.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.49. 185,512 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,094. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.31. Dycom Industries has a 12-month low of $77.33 and a 12-month high of $117.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.06 and a 200-day moving average of $98.61.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $1.07. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Dycom Industries

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dycom Industries

In other news, CAO Sharon Villaverde sold 2,268 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.10, for a total value of $231,562.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $666,100.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jason T. Lawson sold 618 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.37, for a total transaction of $54,612.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,205 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $459,965.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.32% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 114.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 490 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 95.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 675 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Raymond James raised shares of Dycom Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.50.

About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

