Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) Short Interest Up 20.9% in December

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500,000 shares, a growth of 20.9% from the November 30th total of 7,030,000 shares. Currently, 23.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 376,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 22.6 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edgewise Therapeutics

In related news, Director Jonathan C. Fox purchased 10,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.30 per share, with a total value of $100,970.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,970.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Alan J. Russell sold 172,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total transaction of $1,610,218.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,643.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jonathan C. Fox acquired 10,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.30 per share, for a total transaction of $100,970.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,970.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 31.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EWTX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Edgewise Therapeutics by 132.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,753,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,592,000 after purchasing an additional 999,710 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $4,894,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $6,427,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Edgewise Therapeutics by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,751,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,239,000 after acquiring an additional 525,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,700,000.

Edgewise Therapeutics Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ EWTX traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.00. The company had a trading volume of 527,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,405. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.04. Edgewise Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.12 and a fifty-two week high of $12.46. The stock has a market cap of $698.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 0.09.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts predict that Edgewise Therapeutics will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Edgewise Therapeutics Company Profile

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of muscle disorders. Its lead product candidate, EDG-5506, an orally administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials, designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy.

