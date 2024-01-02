EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELCPF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELCPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,372,200 shares, a decrease of 15.3% from the November 30th total of 7,519,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 465.1 days.

EDP – Energias de Portugal Price Performance

OTCMKTS:ELCPF traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $4.84. The company had a trading volume of 440 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,522. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.57. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a 52 week low of $3.85 and a 52 week high of $5.60.

Get EDP - Energias de Portugal alerts:

About EDP – Energias de Portugal

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

EDP – Energias de Portugal, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Portugal, Spain, France, Poland, Romania, Italy, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Greece, Colombia, Brazil, North America, and internationally. It operates through Renewables, Networks, and Client Solutions & Energy Management segments.

Receive News & Ratings for EDP - Energias de Portugal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EDP - Energias de Portugal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.