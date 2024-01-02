EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 915,700 shares, a decline of 14.5% from the November 30th total of 1,071,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 218.0 days.

EDP Renováveis Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:EDRVF traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.64. 293 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,602. EDP Renováveis has a 12 month low of $14.46 and a 12 month high of $23.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.16.

Get EDP Renováveis alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EDRVF has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded EDP Renováveis from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Societe Generale upgraded EDP Renováveis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EDP Renováveis presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

EDP Renováveis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EDP Renováveis, SA, a renewable energy company, plans, constructs, operates, and maintains electric power generation plants. The company operates wind and solar farms. As of December 31, 2021, it had an installed capacity of 5,908 megawatts in the United States; 2,194 megawatts in Spain; 795 megawatts in Brazil; and 1,142 megawatts in Portugal.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EDP Renováveis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EDP Renováveis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.