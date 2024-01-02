Efinity Token Price Hits $0.0914 on Top Exchanges (EFI)

Efinity Token (EFI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. In the last week, Efinity Token has traded up 10.1% against the dollar. Efinity Token has a total market capitalization of $15.01 million and $2,026.16 worth of Efinity Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Efinity Token token can currently be bought for $0.0914 or 0.00000202 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Efinity Token alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000917 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 255.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Efinity Token Token Profile

Efinity Token’s genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Efinity Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 164,170,836 tokens. The official message board for Efinity Token is enjin.io/blog-tags/efinity. Efinity Token’s official Twitter account is @efinityio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Efinity Token’s official website is efinity.io. The Reddit community for Efinity Token is https://reddit.com/r/enjincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Efinity Token

According to CryptoCompare, “The Efinity Token (EFI) is the native token of Efinity, which is focused on being an NFT highway and not a general computing blockchain. The primary function of the token is for creating, transferring, and purchasing NFTs. Transaction fees on Efinity are designed to be minimal and stay in the background, so users can enjoy their NFTs without worrying about how the network operates.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Efinity Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Efinity Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Efinity Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Efinity Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Efinity Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.