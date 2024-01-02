Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Short Interest Up 22.4% in December

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800,000 shares, a growth of 22.4% from the November 30th total of 1,470,000 shares. Currently, 9.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 282,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.4 days.
In related news, Director Terry Vance sold 15,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total transaction of $139,490.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,896. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jay R. Luly sold 7,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.63, for a total transaction of $69,624.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 806,793 shares in the company, valued at $7,769,416.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Terry Vance sold 15,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total transaction of $139,490.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,896. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,596 shares of company stock worth $257,949. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 21,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 14,192 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 343.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ ENTA traded up $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.08. 346,476 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,118. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.45. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $8.08 and a 52-week high of $62.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 0.47.
Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.11) by $0.78. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 168.95% and a negative return on equity of 52.23%. The company had revenue of $18.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.27) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -4.44 EPS for the current year.
Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its product pipeline comprises EDP-514, which is in phase 1b clinical development for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis B virus or HBV; EDP-938 and EDP-323, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus; EDP-235, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of human coronaviruses; and Glecaprevir, which is in the market for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis C virus or HCV.
