Encavis AG (OTCMKTS:ENCVF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Encavis AG (OTCMKTS:ENCVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 237,900 shares, a drop of 21.4% from the November 30th total of 302,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Encavis Price Performance

ENCVF remained flat at C$13.21 during trading on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$13.74. Encavis has a 1-year low of C$13.21 and a 1-year high of C$18.57.

Encavis Company Profile

Encavis AG, an independent power producer, acquires and operates solar and onshore wind parks in Europe and internationally. It operates through Solar Parks, PV Service, Wind farms, and Asset Management segments. The company's renewable energy plant portfolio includes 219 solar parks and 98 wind farms with a capacity of approximately 3.5 gigawatts.

