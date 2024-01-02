Encavis AG (OTCMKTS:ENCVF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Encavis AG (OTCMKTS:ENCVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 237,900 shares, a drop of 21.4% from the November 30th total of 302,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Encavis Price Performance
ENCVF remained flat at C$13.21 during trading on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$13.74. Encavis has a 1-year low of C$13.21 and a 1-year high of C$18.57.
Encavis Company Profile
