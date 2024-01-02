Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZF) Short Interest Up 14.7% in December

Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 110,500 shares, an increase of 14.7% from the November 30th total of 96,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 552.5 days.
Endesa Stock Performance
ELEZF remained flat at $21.60 on Tuesday. 953 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.85. Endesa has a 12-month low of $18.90 and a 12-month high of $21.97.
About Endesa
