Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZF) Short Interest Up 14.7% in December

Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 110,500 shares, an increase of 14.7% from the November 30th total of 96,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 552.5 days.

Endesa Stock Performance

ELEZF remained flat at $21.60 on Tuesday. 953 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.85. Endesa has a 12-month low of $18.90 and a 12-month high of $21.97.

About Endesa

Endesa, SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity in Spain, Portugal, France, Germany, Morocco, Italy, the United Kingdom, Holland, and internationally. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar. As of December 31, 2022, it had an installed capacity of 22,044 MW in Spain; operates 317,829 km of distribution and transmission networks; and distributes electricity to 10,545 thousands customers and gas to 1,799 thousands customers.

