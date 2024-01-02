Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Short Interest Up 21.3% in December

Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,300 shares, an increase of 21.3% from the November 30th total of 52,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 514,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Enel Price Performance

ENLAY stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.29. 263,199 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,513. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.63. Enel has a 1 year low of $5.41 and a 1 year high of $7.43.

Get Enel alerts:

Enel Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.1249 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 22nd. This is a positive change from Enel’s previous dividend of $0.12.

About Enel

Enel SpA operates as an integrated electricity and gas operator worldwide. The company generates, distributes, transmits, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG and other fuels; and constructs and operates generation plants and distribution grids. Further, the company provides e-vehicle charging infrastructure for public and private customers, as well as engages in the energy commodities business.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.