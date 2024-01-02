Energi Market Capitalization Achieves $9.57 Million (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 2nd. One Energi coin can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000300 BTC on popular exchanges. Energi has a market cap of $9.57 million and $203,471.90 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Energi has traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.01 or 0.00090746 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.70 or 0.00032525 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00024644 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00008653 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0965 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002031 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001575 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00005365 BTC.

Energi uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 70,665,093 coins. Energi’s official website is energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

