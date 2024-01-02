EOS Trading Up 0.7% Over Last 7 Days (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 2nd. One EOS coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.86 or 0.00001919 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, EOS has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar. EOS has a total market cap of $961.55 million and $115.97 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000242 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002361 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001864 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001314 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003491 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002172 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002043 BTC.

EOS Coin Profile

EOS (CRYPTO:EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,113,121,875 coins and its circulating supply is 1,113,121,874 coins. EOS’s official message board is eosnetwork.com/blog. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnetworkfdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for EOS is eosnetwork.com.

EOS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

