Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) Short Interest Update

Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,000 shares, a growth of 22.3% from the November 30th total of 68,700 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 44,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James S. Loving bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.60 per share, for a total transaction of $47,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,610 shares in the company, valued at $297,596. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Equity Bancshares alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equity Bancshares

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in Equity Bancshares by 406.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Equity Bancshares by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Equity Bancshares by 255.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Equity Bancshares by 153.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Equity Bancshares by 1,232.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 4,436 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EQBK has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equity Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Equity Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Equity Bancshares from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Equity Bancshares

Equity Bancshares Price Performance

NASDAQ:EQBK traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.71. The stock had a trading volume of 63,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,589. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $519.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Equity Bancshares has a one year low of $20.50 and a one year high of $34.99.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Equity Bancshares had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $49.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.63 million. Research analysts forecast that Equity Bancshares will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equity Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Equity Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 15.84%.

Equity Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loan products to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.