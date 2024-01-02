ERC20 (ERC20) Trading Up 23.2% This Week

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 21.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 2nd. One ERC20 token can now be bought for approximately $0.0111 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ERC20 has a market cap of $12.57 million and approximately $1,857.29 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ERC20 has traded up 23.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ERC20 alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00005034 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00019894 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,278.68 or 1.00032092 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00011371 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00010140 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $95.13 or 0.00210161 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ERC20 Token Profile

ERC20 (ERC20) is a token. Its launch date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ERC20 is erc20.tech. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ERC20

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.0091453 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $386.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ERC20 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ERC20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ERC20 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ERC20 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.