Ergo Price Up 8.9% Over Last 7 Days (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 2nd. During the last week, Ergo has traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar. Ergo has a total market cap of $127.51 million and $597,719.17 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ergo coin can currently be purchased for $1.76 or 0.00003895 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,185.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.16 or 0.00161880 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $258.75 or 0.00572517 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00008777 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.13 or 0.00048965 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $169.24 or 0.00374466 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $97.64 or 0.00216050 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000668 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 72,434,778 coins and its circulating supply is 72,434,745 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

