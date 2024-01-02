Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO) Short Interest Up 21.2% in December

Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,660,000 shares, an increase of 21.2% from the November 30th total of 1,370,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 308,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ero Copper

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Ero Copper by 103.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,979 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Ero Copper by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 4,732 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Ero Copper during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,677,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Ero Copper by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 64,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 6,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Ero Copper by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 392,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,395,000 after acquiring an additional 8,880 shares during the last quarter. 52.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ero Copper alerts:

Ero Copper Price Performance

ERO traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.75. 110,685 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,745. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.23. Ero Copper has a 1 year low of $11.35 and a 1 year high of $24.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ero Copper ( NYSE:ERO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The company had revenue of $105.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.00 million. Ero Copper had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 18.33%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ero Copper will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Ero Copper in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Ero Copper

About Ero Copper

(Get Free Report)

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations, located within the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver by-products. It also holds a 99.6% interest in the Tucumã project, a copper development project located within southeastern Pará state; and holds a 97.6% interest in the Xavantina Operations located in Mato Grosso state.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.