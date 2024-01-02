ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) Short Interest Update

ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 156,600 shares, a growth of 20.3% from the November 30th total of 130,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

ESCO Technologies Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of ESE stock traded down $1.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $115.17. 92,132 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,009. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $106.43 and its 200-day moving average is $104.06. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. ESCO Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $85.50 and a fifty-two week high of $118.60.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 9.68%. The business had revenue of $272.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that ESCO Technologies will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ESCO Technologies Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is 8.94%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of ESCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ESCO Technologies

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Inceptionr LLC acquired a new stake in ESCO Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $362,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 399,701 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,151,000 after buying an additional 9,430 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,869 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,624 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after buying an additional 7,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,578 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 93.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ESCO Technologies

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

Further Reading

