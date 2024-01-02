Ethereum Classic (ETC) Market Cap Hits $3.20 Billion

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be purchased for $22.06 or 0.00049012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded up 6% against the dollar. Ethereum Classic has a total market cap of $3.20 billion and approximately $250.59 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,007.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.96 or 0.00162100 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $256.07 or 0.00568949 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00008829 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $167.99 or 0.00373256 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.71 or 0.00214871 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000668 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000474 BTC.

About Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 144,841,790 coins. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

