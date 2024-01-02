Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX) Short Interest Up 21.5% in December

Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 946,200 shares, an increase of 21.5% from the November 30th total of 778,600 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 17.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EVE

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of EVE by 55.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 9,068 shares in the last quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in EVE by 240.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 85,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 60,526 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in EVE during the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EVE in the first quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of EVE in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVE Price Performance

NYSE:EVEX traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,103. EVE has a 52-week low of $5.10 and a 52-week high of $11.05. The company has a current ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.21.

About EVE

EVE ( NYSE:EVEX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts forecast that EVE will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eve Holding, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops urban air mobility solutions. It is involved in the design and production of electrical vertical take-off and landing vehicles (eVTOLs); provision of eVTOL service and support capabilities, including material services, maintenance, technical support, training, ground handling, and data services; and development of urban air traffic management systems.

