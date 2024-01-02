Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) (OTCMKTS:EXSR) Trading Up 16.8%

Shares of Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) (OTCMKTS:EXSR – Get Free Report) were up 16.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $118.00 and last traded at $118.00. Approximately 939 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 103% from the average daily volume of 463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.00.

Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.21.

Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%.

Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) Company Profile

Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA), together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses in California. The company offers personal banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts; home loans, personal lines of credit, unsecured personal loans, and auto loans; overdraft line of credit accounts; and community rebuild loan programs.

