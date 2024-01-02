Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) Short Interest Update

Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,500 shares, an increase of 21.9% from the November 30th total of 71,800 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FISI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Financial Institutions in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Financial Institutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Financial Institutions

Financial Institutions Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Financial Institutions by 177.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 857 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 107.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,073 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 0.3% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,221 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,490,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 117,941 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Financial Institutions by 2.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,846 shares of the bank’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. 63.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Financial Institutions stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.44. 45,151 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,497. Financial Institutions has a 1-year low of $13.84 and a 1-year high of $25.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $52.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.96 million. Financial Institutions had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 16.89%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Financial Institutions will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Financial Institutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.25%.

About Financial Institutions

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as a holding company for the Five Star Bank, a chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses in New York. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts, as well as NOW accounts.

