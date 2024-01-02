Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 376,300 shares, an increase of 10.4% from the November 30th total of 340,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 129.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS FINGF remained flat at $29.10 on Tuesday. 20 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,948. Finning International has a 12 month low of $23.60 and a 12 month high of $34.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.60.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a $0.1818 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. Finning International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.53%.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Finning International from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, Chile, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, draglines, electric rope shovels, excavators, hydraulic mining shovels, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skid steer and compact track loaders, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers.

