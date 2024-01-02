First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Short Interest Up 21.8% in December

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, an increase of 21.8% from the November 30th total of 903,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 169,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.5 days.

First Bancorp Price Performance

FBNC stock traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $37.19. 174,777 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,602. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.78 and a 200-day moving average of $31.14. First Bancorp has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $43.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $99.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.09 million. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 22.01%. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Bancorp will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Bancorp Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.45%.

FBNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. DA Davidson raised First Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $36.50 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on First Bancorp from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Bancorp

In other First Bancorp news, Director J Randolph Potter sold 1,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.77, for a total value of $40,012.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,812 shares in the company, valued at $59,379.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of First Bancorp

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Milestone Advisory Partners grew its holdings in First Bancorp by 25.4% in the first quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners now owns 16,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 5.9% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,626,000 after acquiring an additional 8,597 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 1.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 12.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 641,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,095,000 after acquiring an additional 72,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 11.0% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.17% of the company’s stock.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

