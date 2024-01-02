First Trust Income Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF) Shares Up 0%

Shares of First Trust Income Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF – Get Free Report) shot up 0% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.83 and last traded at $19.79. 6,825 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 6,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.78.

First Trust Income Opportunities ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.06. The stock has a market cap of $28.89 million, a PE ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 0.95.

First Trust Income Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Income Opportunities ETF

About First Trust Income Opportunities ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in First Trust Income Opportunities ETF by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Income Opportunities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in First Trust Income Opportunities ETF by 2,303.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 3,248 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in First Trust Income Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Income Opportunities ETF by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter.

The First Trust Income Opportunity ETF (FCEF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that holds closed-end funds to get exposure to US and non-US equity, fixed income securities, and commodities. The fund’s primary objective is to provide current income.

