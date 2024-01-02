First Trust Income Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF) Shares Up 0%

Shares of First Trust Income Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF – Get Free Report) shot up 0% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.83 and last traded at $19.79. 6,825 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 6,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.78.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.06. The stock has a market cap of $28.89 million, a PE ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 0.95.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th.
The First Trust Income Opportunity ETF (FCEF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that holds closed-end funds to get exposure to US and non-US equity, fixed income securities, and commodities. The fund’s primary objective is to provide current income.
