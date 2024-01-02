Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH) Major Shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp Sells 6,465 Shares

Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH – Get Free Report) major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 6,465 shares of Five Point stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total transaction of $20,364.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,803.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Luxor Capital Group, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 26th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 1,931 shares of Five Point stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.18, for a total transaction of $6,140.58.

On Friday, December 22nd, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 1,515,747 shares of Five Point stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.70, for a total value of $4,092,516.90.

On Tuesday, December 19th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 4,139 shares of Five Point stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total value of $11,382.25.

On Monday, December 11th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 52,100 shares of Five Point stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.54, for a total value of $132,334.00.

On Wednesday, December 6th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 16,400 shares of Five Point stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.63, for a total transaction of $43,132.00.

On Tuesday, November 28th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 6,000 shares of Five Point stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total transaction of $15,360.00.

On Tuesday, November 14th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 14,500 shares of Five Point stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.59, for a total transaction of $37,555.00.

On Monday, November 6th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 5,000 shares of Five Point stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.60, for a total transaction of $13,000.00.

NYSE:FPH traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.13. 103,524 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,074. The company has a market cap of $464.59 million, a P/E ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.85. Five Point Holdings, LLC has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $3.74.

Five Point ( NYSE:FPH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Five Point had a return on equity of 1.95% and a net margin of 33.57%. The firm had revenue of $65.92 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FPH. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Five Point by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 49,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 6,095 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Point during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Five Point by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Five Point in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Five Point by 1.4% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 714,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,365,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. 29.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, owns and develops mixed-use and planned communities in Orange County, Los Angeles County, and San Francisco County. The company operates in four segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates and owns a commercial office, research and development and medical campus, and other properties; and provides development and property management services.

