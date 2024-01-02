Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 97,400 shares, an increase of 21.0% from the November 30th total of 80,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Activity at Five Star Bancorp

In other Five Star Bancorp news, SVP Brett Levi Wait purchased 1,750 shares of Five Star Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.25 per share, for a total transaction of $33,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,717. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Five Star Bancorp news, Director David John Lucchetti purchased 5,405 shares of Five Star Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.69 per share, for a total transaction of $101,019.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 309,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,778,948. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brett Levi Wait purchased 1,750 shares of Five Star Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.25 per share, for a total transaction of $33,687.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,717. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 27.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Five Star Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSBC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Five Star Bancorp by 41.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,437,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,967,000 after acquiring an additional 419,779 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 25.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 912,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,422,000 after buying an additional 184,574 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 425,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,579,000 after buying an additional 82,974 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 17.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 515,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,607,000 after buying an additional 75,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 79.4% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 156,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after buying an additional 69,295 shares during the last quarter. 42.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FSBC. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Five Star Bancorp from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Five Star Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Five Star Bancorp Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of FSBC traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.75. 34,928 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,325. The firm has a market cap of $461.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.35. Five Star Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.74 and a 12-month high of $29.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.19.

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Five Star Bancorp had a net margin of 29.06% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company had revenue of $28.86 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Five Star Bancorp will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Five Star Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. Five Star Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.40%.

Five Star Bancorp Company Profile

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Northern California. It accepts various deposits, such as money market, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits.

