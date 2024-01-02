FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY) Short Interest Up 22.8% in December

FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,000 shares, a growth of 22.8% from the November 30th total of 57,800 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 63,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Shares of FPAY stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.60. 200,608 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,257. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.64 million, a P/E ratio of -78.00 and a beta of 1.19. FlexShopper has a 12-month low of $0.59 and a 12-month high of $2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.12, a current ratio of 13.36 and a quick ratio of 13.36.
FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $31.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.71 million. FlexShopper had a net margin of 3.07% and a negative return on equity of 108.34%. As a group, research analysts expect that FlexShopper will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.
FlexShopper, Inc, a financial technology company, operates an e-commerce marketplace to shop electronics, home furnishings, and other durable goods on a lease-to-own (LTO) basis. The company offers durable products, including consumer electronics; home appliances; computers, including tablets and wearables; smartphones; tires; and jewelry and furniture, such as accessories.
