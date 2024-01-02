FONAR Co. (NASDAQ:FONR) Short Interest Up 10.4% in December

FONAR Co. (NASDAQ:FONR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, an increase of 10.4% from the November 30th total of 17,300 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 23,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Several brokerages recently commented on FONR. StockNews.com began coverage on FONAR in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised FONAR from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th.
Shares of FONR traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.10. The stock had a trading volume of 14,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,209. FONAR has a 12 month low of $12.13 and a 12 month high of $20.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.65 million, a PE ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.70.
FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter. FONAR had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $25.84 million during the quarter.
FONAR Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and marketing of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanners for the detection and diagnosis of human diseases in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medical Equipment, and Physician Management and Diagnostic Services.
