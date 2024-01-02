Foresight VCT (LON:FTV) Trading 1.9% Higher

Foresight VCT (LON:FTV – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 80 ($1.02) and last traded at GBX 80 ($1.02). Approximately 3,750 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 156,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 78.50 ($1.00).

Foresight VCT Trading Up 1.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £198.37 million and a PE ratio of 1,333.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 76.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 76.20.

About Foresight VCT

Foresight VCT Plc is a private equity and buyouts firm, venture capital trust and managed by Foresight Group. This fund invests in SME, later stage growth capital opportunities across a range of sectors. It engages in investments in unquoted or AIM-listed companies in the United Kingdom. It invests in technology companies in United Kingdom.

