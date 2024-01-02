Frontera Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:FECCF) Short Interest Up 21.6% in December

Frontera Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:FECCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 180,700 shares, an increase of 21.6% from the November 30th total of 148,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.
Frontera Energy Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:FECCF traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.05. 1,394 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,966. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.47. Frontera Energy has a 12-month low of $5.38 and a 12-month high of $10.66.
Frontera Energy Company Profile
