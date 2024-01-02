Frontera Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:FECCF) Short Interest Up 21.6% in December

Frontera Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:FECCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 180,700 shares, an increase of 21.6% from the November 30th total of 148,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Frontera Energy Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:FECCF traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.05. 1,394 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,966. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.47. Frontera Energy has a 12-month low of $5.38 and a 12-month high of $10.66.

Frontera Energy Company Profile

Frontera Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, transportation, storage, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in South America and Canada. The company has a portfolio of assets, which consists of interests in 32 exploration and production blocks in Colombia, Ecuador, and Guyana; and in pipeline and port facilities in Colombia.

