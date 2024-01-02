Fruits Market Cap Achieves $220,071.86 (FRTS)

Fruits (FRTS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. Fruits has a total market cap of $220,071.86 and $199,275.65 worth of Fruits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fruits coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Fruits has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Fruits

Fruits’ launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Fruits’ total supply is 40,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,066,845,547 coins. The Reddit community for Fruits is https://reddit.com/r/Fruits_FRTS_Official. Fruits’ official message board is medium.com/@fruitsblockchain. Fruits’ official website is fruitsblockchain.com. Fruits’ official Twitter account is @frts_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Fruits Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FRTS is a platform that provides an ecosystem of services connecting the different stakeholders in the non-profit space. FRTS’ services include a payment gateway to make donations in any local currency.”

