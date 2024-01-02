FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May (BATS:FMAY) Shares Sold by Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC decreased its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May (BATS:FMAY – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC owned approximately 0.08% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 8,715 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May during the 2nd quarter valued at about $613,000. Keystone Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 165,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,341,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May during the 2nd quarter valued at about $773,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 736,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,214,000 after buying an additional 99,271 shares during the period.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.44. 20,627 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a market cap of $495.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.26.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (FMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FMAY was launched on May 15, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

