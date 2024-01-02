Fundamentum LLC Acquires Shares of 6,832 Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Fundamentum LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 88,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,704,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 250,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,148,000 after buying an additional 16,158 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,832,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,202,927. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.13 and a 200-day moving average of $81.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $70.61 and a 12-month high of $94.53.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

