Fundamentum LLC Raises Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Fundamentum LLC increased its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,467 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 612 shares during the quarter. Fundamentum LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.1% in the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 8,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 5th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.82.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:XEL traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.13. 1,413,031 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,605,679. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.73 and a twelve month high of $72.97.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.03). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Xcel Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.82%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

