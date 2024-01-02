Fundamentum LLC Sells 89 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Fundamentum LLC decreased its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Fundamentum LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $596,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Performance

NYSE ETN traded down $2.14 on Tuesday, reaching $238.68. The stock had a trading volume of 585,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,366,793. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $225.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.76. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $150.86 and a 1-year high of $241.97. The company has a market cap of $95.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.05.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 13.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 46.05%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total transaction of $601,823.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,653,589.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on ETN shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Eaton from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Eaton from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Eaton in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.85.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

