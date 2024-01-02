Gala Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $102.95 Million (GALA)

Gala (GALA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. One Gala token can now be bought for about $0.0309 or 0.00000069 BTC on exchanges. Gala has a market capitalization of $955.00 million and $102.95 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Gala has traded down 6.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Gala alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 256% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000018 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Gala Profile

Gala’s launch date was September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 29,280,533,876 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,887,999,738 tokens. The official website for Gala is gala.com. The Reddit community for Gala is https://reddit.com/r/gogalagames/. The official message board for Gala is blog.gala.games. Gala’s official Twitter account is @gogalagames and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Gala

According to CryptoCompare, “Gala Games, operational since 2019, is a blockchain-based platform with the world’s largest gaming node network. It aims to revolutionize the industry with a decentralized gaming economy and user-friendly experience. The native GALA token, an Ethereum-based ERC-20 asset, secures the network, incentivizes developers, and serves as an exchange medium. It’s acquirable through crypto exchanges or by operating a Gala Games Node. Gala was founded by Eric Schiermeyer, a Zynga co-founder, with a vision to empower players using blockchain technology.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gala should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gala Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gala and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.