Gateway Protocol Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.14 (GWP)

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. One Gateway Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00000668 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Gateway Protocol has a total market capitalization of $8.18 million and $2.14 worth of Gateway Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Gateway Protocol has traded 403.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

About Gateway Protocol

Gateway Protocol launched on February 23rd, 2022. Gateway Protocol’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,063,134 tokens. Gateway Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@gw.protocol. Gateway Protocol’s official website is www.gwprotocol.com. Gateway Protocol’s official Twitter account is @gwprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Gateway Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Gateway Protocol (GWP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Gateway Protocol has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Gateway Protocol is 0.30228912 USD and is up 0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gwprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gateway Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gateway Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gateway Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

