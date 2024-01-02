Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) Short Interest Update

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,510,000 shares, a growth of 20.7% from the November 30th total of 6,220,000 shares. Approximately 6.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,870,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Genius Sports Stock Performance

NYSE:GENI traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.90. The stock had a trading volume of 2,103,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,854,840. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 2.02. Genius Sports has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $8.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.99.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Genius Sports had a negative net margin of 44.69% and a negative return on equity of 14.37%. The firm had revenue of $101.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. Genius Sports’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Genius Sports will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genius Sports

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GENI. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Genius Sports by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,293,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,760 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Genius Sports by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 68,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 4,615 shares during the period. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genius Sports during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Samjo Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Genius Sports by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Samjo Capital LLC now owns 1,855,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,482,000 after buying an additional 87,000 shares during the period. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Genius Sports by 117.1% during the 1st quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 3,410,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,982,000 after buying an additional 1,839,544 shares during the period. 43.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GENI shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Genius Sports from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Genius Sports in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on Genius Sports in a report on Thursday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.46.

About Genius Sports

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

See Also

