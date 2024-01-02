Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) Short Interest Up 29.4% in December

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 532,300 shares, an increase of 29.4% from the November 30th total of 411,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 205,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gibraltar Industries

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 46,865 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after buying an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,771 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 156.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 78,755 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,955,000 after purchasing an additional 48,062 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 94.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,232 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 16,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 102.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,784 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares during the last quarter. 96.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 11th.

Gibraltar Industries Trading Up 0.1 %

ROCK stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.07. The stock had a trading volume of 225,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,744. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.86. Gibraltar Industries has a 52 week low of $44.98 and a 52 week high of $81.15.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $390.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.31 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 14.48%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gibraltar Industries will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems.

