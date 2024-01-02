Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODN) Short Interest Update

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the November 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Gladstone Commercial Stock Performance

Shares of GOODN traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.51. The stock had a trading volume of 6,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,032. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.75. Gladstone Commercial has a 52 week low of $16.51 and a 52 week high of $24.14.

Gladstone Commercial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th were paid a $0.138 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.12%.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States.

