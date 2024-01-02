Global Crossing Airlines Group (CVE:JET) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (CVE:JET – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$1.36 and last traded at C$1.36. Approximately 10,010 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 11,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.43.

Global Crossing Airlines Group Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$1.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of C$63.25 million and a PE ratio of -2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.95, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Get Global Crossing Airlines Group alerts:

Global Crossing Airlines Group (CVE:JET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$57.12 million for the quarter.

Global Crossing Airlines Group Company Profile

Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc operates in the airline business. It focuses to fly as an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) and wet lease charter airline serving the United States, the Caribbean, and Latin American markets. The company is based in Miami, Florida.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global Crossing Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Crossing Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.