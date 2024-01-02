Global System Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSD) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Global System Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSD – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the November 30th total of 1,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global System Dynamics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in Global System Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth about $1,337,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global System Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth about $1,335,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global System Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth about $1,054,000. Atlas Merchant Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global System Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth about $1,057,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global System Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth about $552,000. 24.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global System Dynamics Stock Performance

GSD remained flat at $11.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 4 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 530. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.06. Global System Dynamics has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $11.98.

Global System Dynamics Company Profile

Global System Dynamics, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses its search on the farming and national security sectors, including farming related operations and businesses that support the farming industry.

