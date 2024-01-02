Global X China Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:CHII) Shares Down 1.5%

Global X China Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:CHII – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.02 and last traded at $10.02. 518 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 1,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.17.

Global X China Industrials ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.11. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 million, a P/E ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Global X China Industrials ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Global X China Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:CHII – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 29,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 6.51% of Global X China Industrials ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About Global X China Industrials ETF

Global X China Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S-BOX China Industrials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure performance of the investable universe of companies in the Industrials sector of the Chinese economy, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

