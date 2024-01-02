Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) Short Interest Update

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 602,800 shares, a decrease of 21.4% from the November 30th total of 766,600 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 462,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

In other Granite Point Mortgage Trust news, CEO John A. Taylor bought 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.06 per share, with a total value of $27,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,391,565.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO John A. Taylor acquired 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.06 per share, with a total value of $27,830.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,391,565.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Marcin Urbaszek bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.61 per share, with a total value of $46,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 77,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,237.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 24,500 shares of company stock worth $116,970. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,790,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,620,000 after purchasing an additional 39,913 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 50.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 97,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 12,296 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GPMT traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.86. 202,058 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 442,762. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.23. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a 52 week low of $3.97 and a 52 week high of $7.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is -58.82%.

Separately, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc, a real estate investment trust, originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. The company provides intermediate-term bridge or transitional financing for various purposes, including acquisitions, recapitalizations, and refinancing, as well as a range of business plans, including lease-up, renovation, repositioning, and repurposing of the commercial property.

