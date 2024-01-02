GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) Short Interest Update

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 260,600 shares, an increase of 24.1% from the November 30th total of 210,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GreenPower Motor in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of GreenPower Motor from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Maxim Group dropped their target price on shares of GreenPower Motor from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GreenPower Motor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.33.
Read Our Latest Report on GreenPower Motor
Hedge Funds Weigh In On GreenPower Motor
GreenPower Motor Stock Performance
NASDAQ GP traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $3.10. 8,075 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,064. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. GreenPower Motor has a 1-year low of $1.72 and a 1-year high of $6.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.44 million, a PE ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 3.57.
GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.10). GreenPower Motor had a negative net margin of 26.43% and a negative return on equity of 55.24%. The business had revenue of $8.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.37 million. As a group, analysts expect that GreenPower Motor will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.
GreenPower Motor Company Profile
GreenPower Motor Company Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial vehicles for delivery, public transit, schools, vanpools, micro-transit, shuttles, and other; and passenger, student, low floor transit, and cargo transportation.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than GreenPower Motor
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- 5 best bank ETFs to buy now
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Is Apple a growth stock or a value stock?
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Amprius Technologies amps the market and enters a reversal
Receive News & Ratings for GreenPower Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenPower Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.