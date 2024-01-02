GXChain (GXC) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $23.96 Million

GXChain (GXC) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. In the last week, GXChain has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. GXChain has a total market capitalization of $23.96 million and approximately $4,079.24 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GXChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000707 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002366 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001856 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001315 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000811 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About GXChain

GXChain (GXC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy.

The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

Buying and Selling GXChain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

