H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Short Interest Up 22.5% in December

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,400 shares, an increase of 22.5% from the November 30th total of 34,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Trading Down 1.7 %

HNNMY stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.40. The stock had a trading volume of 8,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,169. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $3.56. The firm has a market cap of $24.40 billion, a PE ratio of 42.51 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a $0.0591 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HNNMY. Bank of America lowered H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Company Profile

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lighting.

Further Reading

